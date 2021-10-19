The work that required a southbound detour off Interstate 65 at Exit 347, Huntsville Brownsferry Road, was completed today, so the Alabama Department of Transportation is switching the detour to the interstate’s northbound lanes as continues work in the area Wednesday and Thursday.
Weather permitting, all northbound traffic on I-65 between Interstate 565 and Athens will be detoured onto the Exit 347 ramps from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 northbound so workers can remove temporary safety measures from the interstate.
The $2.83 million Rebuild Alabama project with contractor Miller & Miller is focused on the widening the Huntsville Brownsferry Road overpass.
Construction of a related $13.3-million Rebuild Alabama project to add lanes on Huntsville Brownsferry Road from U.S. 31 to I-65 began in September.
