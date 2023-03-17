ATHENS — A new strip shopping center, a Starbucks that will be one of the state's largest, a downtown architecture firm and several restaurants are among businesses planning to take advantage of Athens' growth.
The city's population increased 23% from 2010 to 2021, and TJ Lee, CEO of Huntsville's Leeland Ventures, said the continued growth is why he decided to build a shopping center with an outparcel in Athens.
He said his company is building on the southwest corner of Lindsay Lane and U.S. 72 next to First National Bank. He said the name of the plaza is The Shoppes at Lindsay Lane.
“We’ve got a Slim Chickens going on the outparcel, we’ve got a 14,000-square-foot retail building going in the back. We’re very close to signing a couple leases with some new restaurants and a pediatric dentist,” Lee said. “We’re bringing some of the national brands for food and other retail to that area that doesn’t currently exist."
There will be eight spaces available, Lee said, including drive-thru windows on the two end spaces. He said the Slim Chickens building will be completed in about 60 days and should open around May 14.
“We’ve started construction already on the back with the site work being completed now,” Lee said. “We should go to vertical construction here within the next 30 days.”
Lee said the strip shopping center should be complete by the fall and become part of a growing business area at Lindsay Lane and U.S. 72, east of Interstate 65.
“Once the commercial space jumped across (from the west side of I-65), ... you’ve got quite a number of new developments taking place,” Lee said. “And that intersection that is anchored by (First National Bank) on one corner and Publix on another is by far probably the epicenter of that development in that area.”
Commercial and residential development will continue in the area, Lee said.
“If you go Lindsay Lane south it dead ends at Buc-ee’s on (Huntsville Brownsferry Road),” he said. “And if you turn left on (Huntsville Brownsferry Road) you’re right there in the middle of the new highway to the Research Park and Amazon and Google and Toyota.”
Canebrake Country Club also is on Lindsay Lane, Lee said, and it is surrounded by affluent residents. He said there are several brand-new subdivisions coming to Lindsay Lane.
“It’s a really, really happening place,” Lee said. "Probably the biggest growth corridor in Athens right now.”
Pammie Jimmar, Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce president, said the area's growth is good for the community. Athens' population was 21,897 in 2010 but increased by 5,130 over the next 11 years.
“The more growth and the more offerings that we are able to offer our residents and people in the community, the better our community is," Jimmar said. "It gives people a variety of choices.”
New Chicken Salad Chick
Chicken Salad Chick hopes to open March 29 on U.S. 72 next to Publix. JD Jacobs, Chicken Salad Chick marketing manager, said construction has been going on for at least four to six months. He said the restaurant had planned to already be open by now.
“We had to push last second because of construction issues,” Jacobs said. “It’s been pushed back a little bit just to make sure we’re ready for whenever it happens.”
Jacobs said the company already has three stores locally. Those are in Decatur, Huntsville and Madison.
“We’ve been very excited about that Huntsville area; we are an Alabama-based company,” he said. “Alabama is one that we always love to open a store there because the entire state really knows us, and they are excited about Chicken Salad Chick.”
The Athens location will not have a drive-thru, Jacobs said.
“The whole community is excited about new restaurants and just having a choice, to have more choices to be able to choose from in the area of restaurants,” Jimmar said. “It’s just a win-win for our community.”
Second Starbucks
William Ming, Ming Commercial Real Estate Group co-owner, said they will be building a second Starbucks in Athens on an outparcel at the Publix at MidTown Centre. The center is located at 104 U.S. 31 in Athens.
“We started construction on Monday,” he said. “Starbucks hopes to be open by the end of the year.”
The new Starbucks will be one of the largest in the state, Ming said.
“Starbucks has a new, larger format; it’s 2,500 square feet,” he said. “It’s kind of a new concept they’re rolling out. The former concept was 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.”
Ming said Starbucks felt there was a need for a second location in town.
“Given the new Publix and also all the schools and local traffic on (U.S.) 31, they felt it would be a great location,” he said. “The existing location on (U.S.) 72 serves a lot of interstate traffic and this location on (U.S.) 31 will serve more local traffic.”
Ming said they have planned to develop the outparcel since MidTown Centre was built. The Starbucks building will also have room for two more tenants.
“They say the one in Athens and the one they’re building in Huntsville are going to be the largest in the state of Alabama, so we are excited about that,” Jimmar said. “Excellent location. (U.S.) 31 is a busy commute highway and it’s a lot of traffic flow on that highway to be able to support a Starbucks. ... Because it’s going to be such a large one, it’ll be plenty of space for people to have meetings and set up appointments and just kind of hang out with each other over a cup of joe.”
Other commercial activities
Brad Mallette, founder of architecture firm AMBL Studios, is renovating 106 E. Washington St. in downtown Athens. He said he is hoping to open in July. Mallette said construction issues have slowed his opening.
“Construction and lead times are big issues,” he said. “The ... one that has impacted a lot of projects is the parts for power meters and power supply parts. If there’s any sort of upgrade to power for the building the lead times can be quite a while.”
The building will have a reception area, a sitting area and four studio areas, Mallette said.
• Todd Seaton, owner of Old Black Bear Brewing Company, plans to have the taproom running July 1. They are currently renovating their location at 309 and 311 Marion St. S.
• Seth Stanfield, owner of Ro’s Grille, said he is relocating to 126 N. Jefferson St. from his current location at 300 Hobbs St. E. He said the restaurant is planning to open at the new location in about three months.
The following information was obtained via Athens Building Department records:
• The Salty Cod Pub will open in the future downtown at 309 W. Market St. According to their Facebook page, it is a traditional British pub specializing in fish and chips, rotisserie chicken suppers, Italian gelato, European and domestic beers and ales and more.
• The Fresh Value grocery store will open in the future at 625 U.S. 72 E. in the former Save a Lot building.
• A third Jack’s will be opening in the future on U.S. 72 West.
• A second Twice Daily convenience store is under construction on U.S. 31 near the Athens Sportsplex.
• La Quinta Inn is coming to Athens in the future.
