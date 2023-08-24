A proposed development in Limestone County described by Huntsville City Council President John Meredith as a “big community” could provide housing for workers at major employers in the area such as Mazda Toyota, Amazon and Polaris.
Huntsville city planner Lady Kassama told the Huntsville Planning Commission on Tuesday that the development fit into the city’s Big Picture master plan for that part of Huntsville in that it provided housing options for workers at the manufacturing facilities just off Interstate 565.
She said the development’s location on nearly 315 acres north of Swancott Road and west of Bilow Road would provide residents direct access to major employers without getting on to an already congested I-565. The development is being called Greenbrier Preserve.
Swancott Road is just off the interstate exit for Greenbrier Parkway. The area is in southeast Limestone County.
Kassama told the Planning Commission that the development would include housing of various sizes. Single family homes and townhomes are expected to make up the majority of the development. But the development will also include an apartment component.
Meredith — who represents the area — normally votes against apartments in his district because he feels the city has too many apartments in the pipeline. But he said he supports this development because it could lead to much needed retail in that part of the city.
He said adjacent property is zoned commercial. Meredith told a town hall last week that retail “follows rooftops.”
Kassama said it was too early to tell just how many rooftops the development would provide. She said the development is in the “conceptual stage.”
It is not yet platted. And drainage issues must be dealt with.
Swancott Road resident Matthew Jackson voiced concerns about potential for flooding, saying drainage from an existing subdivision has caused problems for his father-in-law and other farmers living in the area.
Thomas Nunez, city manager for planning services, said the zoning change that occurred at the meeting was just the first step in the process. Drainage for the development will be addressed at a later date, he said.
“If this is to move forward, the engineer of record would appropriately design based off our stormwater management requirements,” he said. Nunez said the development cannot increase the flow of water onto adjacent properties.
Kassama said the development follows the city’s master plan in that it also includes a park and recreation opportunities for residents at nearby Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
The Planning Commission approved the zoning change from Residence 1 District to Residence 1-A District, Residence 1-B District, Residence 2 District and Residence 2-B District to allow for the various forms of housing.
Meredith described the multiple zoning request as unique during the town hall last week. The city council must approve the zoning change.
