The reporting last week of Alabama's first confirmed case of bird flu after testing on a wild duck found in Limestone County should concern state poultry farmers, especially those with small operations, a poultry expert said.
Ken Macklin, extension specialist and poultry science professor at Auburn University, said larger farms will be helped by the National Poultry Improvement Plan (NPIP).
“All the commercial farms in the state are NPIP inspected,” Macklin said. “The biggest concern … would be the small poultry producers like your mom-and-pop farms. Their poultry more than likely did not come from an NPIP certified farm.”
Falkville poultry farmer Joel Brenneman said he is not too worried about his chickens contracting the highly pathogenic avian influenza because of his involvement in the NPIP for the last two years.
“If you’re part of the NPIP, you only buy birds that are from farms that are NPIP certified,” Brenneman said. “State officials go to these farms and test their birds to make sure they are free of all diseases like salmonella and avian.”
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Thursday that federal officials had confirmed Eurasian H5 highly pathogenic avian influenza, a strain of bird flu, in a hunter-harvested wild American wigeon from Limestone County.
Samples were collected from the wigeon during routine monitoring for the disease, a release from the Alabama Department of Conservation said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk to humans from Eurasian H5 HPAI is low, according to the release.
In a statement last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the threat posed by the virus is primarily to birds, not humans.
"Avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States," according to the statement, which noted that cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills bacteria and viruses.
The virus can be deadly to commercial poultry, which is why preventing its spread is stressed.
Macklin said Alabama farmers need to increase their bio-security measures to prevent an outbreak of bird flu.
“They need to make sure they are wearing gloves and shoe covers when handling poultry,” Macklin said. “They also need to control the number of people that visit their (farms) and not have any unwanted visitors going into their poultry house.”
Macklin said that the disease can spread through feces, so farmers need to make sure they are not tracking manure through poultry houses.
Bart Pals, vice president of the American Poultry Association in Pennsylvania, said poultry farmers should follow USDA protocols to help prevent bird flu's spread.
According to the USDA's 224-page HPAI Response Plan, depopulation and disposal is recommended for infected poultry and vaccination for susceptible poultry.
“It’s popping up all over the place, from Iowa to New England to all over,” Pals said said of bird flu. “I don’t necessarily know if it’s spreading, but we are starting to see it pop up everywhere.”
Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads easily among chickens through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure, The Associated Press reported. The virus can spread from flock to flock by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.
At least six flocks in Indiana have been found with cases, and more than 171,000 birds have been killed and removed. The AP said the virus also was detected in a flocks of turkeys and broiler chickens in Kentucky last month, resulting in the destruction and disposal of more than 284,000 birds.
In 2015, an outbreak of the virus resulted in the disposal of 33 million hens in Iowa and 9 million hens in Minnesota.
The Department of Conservation release said wild birds can be infected with avian influenza without appearing sick and hunters should minimize direct contact with wild birds by using gloves. If contact occurs, hunters should wash their hands with soap and water and change clothing before having any contact with healthy domestic poultry and birds.
The public is asked to report dead or dying bird sightings to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division at 334-242-3469.
