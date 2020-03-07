ATHENS — The judge handling Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's felony trial chastised his lawyer today for falsely claiming the hospitalized sheriff was being tested for COVID-19, but agreed to delay the trial by a week.
The trial had been scheduled to start Monday.
An attending physician at Athens-Limestone Hospital, where Blakely was admitted Friday morning, said in a letter included in the motion that Blakely was admitted for acute respiratory failure and asthma.
She testified today that Blakely was tested for four types of coronavirus, but wasn’t a candidate to be tested for COVID-19
Robert Tuten, Blakely’s lead attorney, said the defense team learned that Blakely was being tested for various kinds of coronavirus and wasn’t trying to mislead anyone in the motion filed Friday afternoon.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, four types of coronavirus are very common and cause ailments like the common cold. They are distinct from more serious forms of coronavirus, such as COVID-19, MERS and SARS.
Tuten has filed multiple motions to delay the trial, all of which the judge denied until today.
