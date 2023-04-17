ATHENS — Before he was an award-winning journalist, author of eight books and documentary filmmaker, Keith Dunnavant was a kid from Athens roaming around the high school football stadium.
His latest documentary, “Willie’s Gift,” tells the story of the 1975 Athens High School football team, which finished 12-1-1 and claimed the school’s first Class 3A state championship. The 37-minute-long documentary will premiere on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Athens Performing Arts Center at Athens High School, and community members are invited to attend.
“We want this to be a night of celebration for Athens to come in, take a step back in time with us and relive what it was like all those years ago to have this special team,” Dunnavant said. “I know how the Athens High School football program in those days represented the community's values and vice versa. It’s a football story, but it’s not a highlight film.”
Tickets cost $20 and are available for purchase digitally and at the door. All ticket sales will benefit Feed the Eagle, a nutrition program created to support the Athens football team.
Dunnavant was 11 years old when the Golden Eagles won their first state championship. His father, Robert “Bob” Dunnavant Sr., called Athens ballgames on radio broadcasts for nearly 25 years.
“I have vivid memories of that season,” said Dunnavant. “Our family was very closely connected to the program. That season, I was at almost all those games roaming around the brand-new stadium that was such a big deal for Athens.”
Eight members of the 1975 Golden Eagles team have been inducted into the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame, and the documentary features exclusive interviews with head coach Larry McCoy and players Freddie Smith, John Marshall, Steve Parker, Bill Ming and Thomas Woodroof.
“We want to explore the connective tissue between a community and its team,” Dunnavant said. “The characters that we’re bringing to life in ‘Willie’s Gift’ are genuine, they’re relatable and there’s also a tint of nostalgia about that time and place.”
The road to Athens’ championship-winning team started when McCoy came to Athens in 1963 as an assistant football coach. He was named head coach of the Golden Eagles in 1966.
The school's football program built momentum, going undefeated in the 1972 regular season before losing in the playoffs to finish 11-1. Quarterback Jimmy Woodroof remembers the outpouring of community support that year.
“My senior year, we created quite a buzz in that we were winning,” he said. “Second game of the year we beat Decatur High School (in Ogle Stadium), and they had just come off a state championship the year before. I think after that, we knew we had a pretty doggone good football team.”
Jimmy Woodroof remembers the Athens Police Department added a Golden Eagle to their logo that year, and Athens broke the record for the largest crowd of people to see a sporting event in Limestone County during their game against Cullman — over 10,000 people came.
“There was quite a community spirit going on to support our team,” he said.
---
Feed the Eagle
Jimmy Woodroof transitioned his leadership from on the field to off. Fifty years after his days as quarterback, he now serves as president of Black and Gold Circle Inc., a nonprofit organization that leads Feed the Eagle.
The Feed the Eagle nutrition program provides football players with two nutritious meals daily at no cost to the players. The initiative started in 2018 when current Athens head coach Cody Gross learned about a team in Valdosta, Georgia, feeding their players daily. Gross knew that to develop a football team, adequate nutrition was just as important as weightlifting and working out.
According to the Alabama Association of School Boards, 47% of students in Athens qualify for free and reduced lunch this year.
“So many of these kids today don’t get adequate nutrition at home,” Jimmy Woodroof said. “And nutrition is critically important.”
Gross approached Jimmy Woodroof about developing a nutrition program, and the men quickly got started.
“We just developed a nucleus of people that we felt like would create some connections whereby the community would support it,” Jimmy Woodroof said. “It’s been very, very successful. The people have been incredible, and the community has so supported this program.”
Feed the Eagle has raised over $200,000 since it started in 2018 and expanded into feeding players during the offseason. McCoy has enthusiastically supported the program since its inception and serves on its board of directors.
---
Community support
At the documentary screening, Jimmy Woodroof hopes the community sees parallels between Coach Gross and Coach McCoy.
“In this day and age, I think it’s really important to cultivate and to amplify leadership,” Jimmy Woodroof said. “When you know these kinds of people are in the fabric of your communities, rendering leadership and teaching young men the right things, I think all of that will come across in the documentary.”
The 1975 Golden Eagles will return for Thursday's screening, and the current Athens team will also attend. Jimmy Woodroof welcomes new members to the Athens community, who may not know the town’s football legacy, to come and learn their local sports history.
“Athens has grown so much,” he said. “The thing that I’m most excited about is to think about something that was so big 48 years ago that we can, in that span of time, still come back and honor and pay our respects to these kids that are now in their mid-60s, and that they have not been forgotten.”
Dunnavant, who now lives in Atlanta, looks forward to coming home and sharing a personal story with his community.
“There’s nothing like going back to your hometown and sharing something that’s very personal,” Dunnavant said. “In all of the work that I do, whether it’s in books or films, I deal almost exclusively with history. I’m holding up a mirror to the past and showing the audience who we were. It’s doubly special when you get to do that in your hometown.”
