Ardmore resident Angie Shelby said some people meeting her dog Rex for the first time are shocked to see him walking erect, using only his back legs.
But they also are impressed.
Rex was born without the use of his front legs.
“They’re like, that’s so amazing that an animal can be like that to show you how things get past their disabilities, and they adapt," Shelby said. "You see how he adapted to that.
"I think he inspires a lot of people.”
Shelby, 35, is the primary owner of 4-year-old Rex, a 10-to-15-pound schnauzer and poodle mix called a schnoodle. She said two of her other friends, including Cierra Hall, also help take care of him but Rex lives with Shelby. He was adopted about two months ago.
“A few friends of mine, we all adopted him to take turns taking care of him because the actual owners had twins and they were just too busy. We all took him on, so we just take turns with him,” she said.
Hall, 20, also of Ardmore, said they wanted to make sure Rex had a good home.
“He’s the sweetest dog so we all just kind of decided to do it because we didn’t want him going to a home that wasn’t good for him,” she said.
Shelby said she has three cats and was not interested in a dog until she met Rex. She said anytime she starts to get annoyed with him, all she has to do is look at him and she melts.
Rex was born with his front legs deformed, Shelby said.
“He’s fully a schnauzer doodle, like full bred, but he was deformed, and they were going to put him to sleep,” she said. “The girl that we adopted him from worked at the vet clinic and she was like, no, I’ll take him home. There’s nothing wrong with him except his arms weren’t right.”
Shelby said the previous owners told her it did not take long for Rex to learn how to stand and walk on his back two legs.
“They said for a few years he would squat down and walk, like kind of scoot, then he learned how to stand up. And now he just walks around, then he hops when he runs and he hops up the stairs,” Shelby said. “He sits like a meerkat, straight up.”
Shelby said Rex’s veterinarian reported he is completely healthy.
“As far as the last four years he’s had nothing but regular check-ups as far as shots and stuff,” she said.
Shelby wants Rex to become an emotional support dog so she can take him places to help others.
“I thought about taking him to the nursing home,” she said. “The lady I work for, her son is special needs. We thought about taking him to their classroom and showing them a special needs dog; all special needs come in every form.”
Hall said she also wants to be a part of making Rex an emotional support dog and having him help people.
“I think Rex’s personality and everything just makes everyone happy,” she said. “He’s overcome so much; he just walks around like a little human.”
Shelby has worked as a cosmetologist at P. S. Stone Salon in Ardmore for 11 years and is now learning to groom Rex. Hall has worked at the salon off and on for the past four years. Shelby said she brought Rex to work for the first time the first week she had him and now brings him as often as she can.
“Everyone loves him. All of our clients all take turns holding him,” Shelby said. “He’s spoiled. He’s got it made.”
