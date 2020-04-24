The Alabama Department of Transportation today opened bids for the widening and resurfacing of Interstate 565 in Limestone County, and the DOT expects work to begin in June or July.
The project is one of the first major projects funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act.
Reed Construction submitted the apparent low bid of about $14.3 million. Bids must undergo review before the contract will be awarded through an expedited award process and the winning contractor given notice to proceed.
The winning contractor will have incentives to complete the project before Dec. 17, 2021, receiving $25,000 per day the project is complete ahead of that deadline, up to a maximum of 50 days and $1.25 million.
The project will resurface more than seven miles of I-565 from just west of Exit 1 (Interstate 65) to just west of Exit 7 (County Line Road).
Paving on existing shoulders will expand the highway to three travel lanes in each direction.
