Douglas Patterson was frisked, handcuffed and led out of the same courthouse where he once served as a judge Tuesday, on his way to serve at least four years in state prison.
Retired Morgan County Circuit Judge Steven Haddock, specially appointed to preside over Patterson's case after all Limestone County judges recused themselves, pronounced the sentence Tuesday afternoon. Patterson, 38, had pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, third-degree theft of property and use of official position or office for personal gain.
Haddock sentenced Patterson to 16 years in prison for each of two counts: unlawful use of his official position for personal gain and financial exploitation of an elderly person. The sentences are to run concurrently, with the first four years in prison followed by six years of supervised probation. If he completes the probation successfully, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended.
Haddock sentenced him to two years in prison, to run concurrently with the other counts, for third-degree theft of property. He also ordered him to pay about $73,000 in restitution, which Patterson had agreed to when he pleaded guilty.
The state Attorney General's Office had asked that Patterson serve five years in prison, but Clark Morris, head of the special prosecutions unit, said after the hearing that she was satisfied with Haddock's ruling.
"Justice was served," she said. "People need to have faith in the justice system, and (Patterson) really hurt that faith."
Patterson was indicted in December 2019 by a special grand jury for first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, third-degree theft of property and use of official position or office for personal gain. He was on paid leave until he resigned in July.
He was accused of taking more than $47,000 from a juvenile court services fund that he oversaw as a judge and stealing from the conservatorship account of a disabled senior.
Before rendering a sentence, Haddock asked Patterson if he wished to speak.
"I'm deeply remorseful, heartbreakingly sorry for everything I've done," Patterson said.
Haddock said he had never received an explanation from Patterson as to why he committed the crimes.
"Your apologies and expressions of remorse ring pretty hollow," he said.
Former Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Patterson to the bench in March 2016 after the retirement of former District Judge Jeanne Anderson, and Patterson ran unopposed later that year for a six-year term. He resigned in July.
Read more in Wednesday's edition of The Decatur Daily.
