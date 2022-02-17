TANNER — Putting aloe vera on a pig is no easy matter. Just ask students at the Limestone County Career Technical Center, whose current task is caring for and fattening two pigs in time for a 4-H event in May.
The district’s advanced agriculture class has been active for three years and is housed at Tanner High School, which currently features a small pig pen and greenhouse.
“We raise tilapia in our greenhouse and have raised chickens in the past,” teacher Lauren Graham said Tuesday. “As far as larger animals like pigs, this is the first time we’ve done this in school.”
Graham said she obtained the two cross-bred male pigs, named Marty and Blue, from a farm in Tennessee on Jan. 23 so the class could participate in the 2022 Northwest Alabama Pig Squeal on May 7 at the fairgrounds in Muscle Shoals.
The 4-H Pig Squeal events teach students recommended management practices for growing and raising swine.
“They were around 70 pounds when we got them and they’ve gained about 10 or 15 pounds since then,” Graham said.
Each school or student participating in the Pig Squeal has to showcase two pigs, one of which they have to put up for auction. Individuals and businesses from across north Alabama come to these events every year with the intention of bidding on pigs.
Schools participating in the event will receive any prize money awarded along with a percentage of the auction proceeds.
“Whether we can sell the meat or not, either way, one of them we’re going to keep to process,” Graham said. “We’ll get to taste our hard work.”
Graham said the goal is to get the pigs to weigh over 250 pounds by the time of the competition, which she says is a sufficient market weight.
“What we’re doing between now and then is trying to beef them up and feed them as much as we can,” said Gabby Dickerson, a junior at Clements High.
Both Dickerson and her friend Dasha Enskat, also a junior at Clements High, had previous farming experience before taking the advanced agriculture class at the Limestone County Career Technical Center.
“I’ve raised chickens and horses before,” Enskat said.
Graham said that Marty got sunburned the first week the class received the pigs.
“Putting aloe vera on Marty was a big deal,” Dickerson said. “They do not like being touched.”
By working with Marty, the two students learned about his health and what is required to keep him well.
“Today we gave Marty a shot, because we think he may have worms or some sort of bacteria in him,” Dickerson said. “He fought us for a little bit, but we gave him treats afterward.”
The two snorting pigs happily gorged themselves on mud Tuesday and the students fed them Pop-Tarts as treats.
“They eat grapes too,” Graham said. “That’s probably their favorite.”
The pigs' main diet is Pig Grower, which is a feed mix that is packed with protein that the pigs eat throughout the day.
Next month, Graham said, her students will learn about poultry in addition to swine.
“Aviagen (Inc., a poultry breeder) is partnering with us, so starting next month they will come once a week and teach poultry science,” Graham said.
There are currently 20 students regionally in addition to the 40 Limestone County students registered to participate in this year's Pig Squeal.
"Any student in northwest Alabama that is involved in 4-H can participate in the Pig Squeal at Muscle Shoals," said Leslie Goins, 4-H regional agent in Colbert County. "We've been doing the regional Pig Squeal there now for about eight or nine years."
