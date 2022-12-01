ATHENS — Architect Brad Mallette considers revitalizing old buildings one of his specialties, and that made it important for him to locate his office in a downtown area. So he purchased a building near the courthouse square in Athens last year and is turning it into an office.
He's not alone in renovating space in the city's downtown for a business. Tere Richardson, Athens Main Street executive director, said there are at least eight spaces or buildings that are either being renovated or in the design phase in her downtown district, mainly on the Limestone County Courthouse Square.
“There’s a difference in empty and available; we have no available spaces downtown that I know of," she said. "People that have empty buildings, they are not up for sale at this point. We have like a 25% vacancy rate downtown and I would say 99% of the 25% is being actively renovated.”
Of the four blocks directly surrounding the square, there are 27 businesses open and three closed. Of the three closed businesses, two are in buildings under renovation and the third building was recently purchased.
Richardson said her downtown district covers the four streets around the Square — East Washington, Jefferson, West Market and Marion — and one to two blocks on each of those streets past the square.
She said downtown business properties are very popular right now.
“I have probably two or three people a month that contact me about properties that they might be able to lease or buy downtown,” she said.
Mallette, 32, founder of AMBL Studios, said he had the opportunity to move to Athens, his wife’s hometown, and open his own architecture business in January 2020. He said he has been working remotely but realized post-COVID he needed an office.
“My experience is in downtown architecture; I worked for seven years for firms in downtown Los Angeles,” Mallette said. “Revitalizing old and historic buildings is definitely a niche thing that I’ve done and I’m very comfortable with. So, it was important for us to be a part of downtown.”
Mallette bought the building at 106 E. Washington St. in July 2021 and said he is having to do a 100% renovation on the former cabinet shop. Mallette said he started demolition in August 2021 and started construction this year in May or June.
“It is a full-blown renovation with an entirely new roof, to new plumbing, to new electrical, to new HVAC and mechanical,” he said. “We’re also looking into solar as well. We plan to have solar panels on our roof.”
There will be a reception area, a sitting area, and four studio areas, Mallette said.
“Sometime between March and May is our hopeful day to be able to open and move in,” he said.
---
'Love the atmosphere'
Dawne Douthit owns Epiphany Boutiques and Square Clock Coffee located at 100 S. Jefferson St. on the square. She said the businesses opened on the square in 2014 but moved to their current location in 2020. Douthit said she loves having a business on the square and calls it "a magical place."
"All the events are a draw, the atmosphere is always great, foot traffic is good," she said. "And we love contributing to the growth of downtown Athens."
Douthit said she has a reason for keeping her business downtown.
"We love the atmosphere and community," she said.
Hildegard’s German Cuisine has been renovating the former Diesel and Lola store on South Marion Street, Richardson said.
“They had done renovations over the past couple of years,” she said. “When COVID hit they were putting some of their plans on hold.”
It is now slated to open in February.
Derrick Young, owner of UG White Mercantile, is renovating his building on the same block on North Jefferson Street.
“He has fantastic plans for that and is working daily to get that building renovated,” Richardson said. “He’s not ready to announce what’s going in there.”
Smith’s Menswear on East Washington Street became inactive in the late 1990s and was just sold to a local developer.
“He (the developer) has purchased that from the previous owner and is going to renovate that,” Richardson said. “He has not shared at this point whether or not he’s leased it to anyone yet.”
Richardson said adjustments made by downtown businesses during the COVID pandemic helped them transform and led to the success they're experiencing now.
“These are small businesses that (needed) our help during this time if we (wanted) them to be around when we get out of this,” she said. “It then became (customers') routine. They learned more about what businesses were downtown.”
