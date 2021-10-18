ATHENS — The Limestone County Health Department will hold a drive-thru flu clinic Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Athens Sportsplex at 1403 U.S. 31 in Athens.
The flu shots are free to those with Medicaid, Medicare Part B or Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance and a $2 charge for all others.
For more information, call 256-232-3200.
