The driver of an 18-wheeler was injured Thursday night after it overturned in the area of U.S. 31 and Alabama 20, Decatur police said today.
Police said the semitrailer was traveling westbound on Alabama 20 about 9:37 p.m. when it left the roadway and overturned on the embankment. The driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
