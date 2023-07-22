ATHENS — The Limestone County Commission is paying off the bond that financed construction of the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex and Limestone County Jail 12 years earlier than originally planned, which means the 1% utility tax that residents have been paying on the bond will end soon.
Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission chairman, said the commission issued $11,595,000 in bonds in 2001 to pay for construction of the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex located at 100 S. Clinton St. in Athens and the Limestone County Jail located at 101 W. Elm St. in Athens.
“It was originally set to be paid in 2035,” he said. “A few years ago, we refinanced and got a cheaper interest (rate) when interest dropped down and then when that happened (the payoff date) was 2025.”
Daly said after refinancing, they are still paying off the bond early.
“We’re paying it off two years early because the growth and all that, the utility bills; we’re collecting more money than was projected at the time,” he said.
District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said he did not expect the county to pay off the bond so quickly.
“I think refinancing the debt several years ago led to that,” he said. “And then our growth in revenue allowed that to happen.”
Since 2001, every Limestone County resident’s Athens Utility bill has had a 1% tax.
“Every utility bill in Limestone County gets a 1-cent tax (per dollar) on it that was paid to pay the jail and the annex building when it was built,” Daly said. “It sunsets; whenever that pays off, that comes off of your utility bill. Over the years people have always questioned if it would ever go away; well, it is.”
The commission approved removal of the tax at last week's commission meeting.
“We have to give the utility department so many days’ notice,” Daly said. “They’re a month behind collecting. It has to go through July and then August and then September; it’ll probably come off the end of September’s bill.”
District 3 Commissioner Derrick Gatlin said paying off the buildings is good for the county’s residents.
“We’re paying it off early; that’s a good thing,” he said. “It’s a positive gift for the people. It’ll be a few extra dollars or so that they’ll have at the end of the month that they don’t have to pay toward that utility tax.”
Daly said the county will still have a payment to make to retire the bond, but won't need the utility tax to do so.
“The way we have it figured down to a T, it’s going to be $100,000 to $200,000 probably that the county’s going to have to pay out of the reserve (fund),” he said.
Because the utility tax is designated for payment of the bond service, the commission is avoiding a situation in which the tax revenue exceeds the remaining amount due, which would require a refund of the excess utility tax payments to taxpayers.
“We don’t want to overcharge (residents) because we overcharge, and we’ll have to turn around and refund that money.”
Gatlin agrees that they do not want to charge customers too much.
“If they overcharge the person, we’ll have 'how are we going to give it back' questions and all that,” he said. “So, we’re just stopping that.”
Daly said the county has also given the bond company a required 45-day notice that they will be paying it off.
“I’m glad we paid it off early; it just means we’re doing a good job of managing our money and revenues are up,” Gatlin said. “It’s paid for so all we have to do is maintain (the facilities). We’ve been doing that anyway, though.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.