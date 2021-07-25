A two-vehicle wreck near Calhoun Community College on U.S. 31 early this morning killed a man who was changing his flat tire, according to Decatur police.
Police said 49-year-old Carlos Ballentine from Pulaski, Tennessee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police responded to the wreck at 2:26 a.m.
Police said the sedan that Ballentine had occupied with another man had a flat tire near Hunter Lane and while the vehicle occupants were changing it, a pickup truck occupied by two men collided with the sedan.
The two occupants of the pickup truck were transported to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and the second occupant of the sedan was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
