The East Limestone head football coach has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with his second driving under the influence charge in less than two years, according to authorities.
Decatur police reported Jefferey Allan Pugh, 59, of Athens, was charged with DUI on Monday in Decatur. Police records show Pugh also was charged with improper lane usage.
Morgan County sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said Pugh was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 12:41 a.m. Monday and bonded out at 5:39 p.m. Decatur police ordered a 16-hour hold in the county jail on Pugh. Swafford said 16-hour holds are ordered based on the level of intoxication and/or a refusal by the defendant to submit to a breathalyzer at the jail.
In an email Tuesday afternoon, Limestone County Schools said, “This is an unfortunate personnel issue the district is dealing with. Mr. Pugh has been placed on administrative leave at this time.”
Decatur police did not immediately return a call requesting more information on the arrest.
In June 2020, Pugh was stopped by a state trooper for straddling the center lane of U.S. 72 near Brian Hill Road. He was charged with DUI and improper lane usage. He was released on $3,000 bail. The following month, the DUI charge was reduced to reckless endangerment. The charge was dismissed after Pugh completed a pretrial diversion program in Limestone County, according to court records.
Pugh has been coach at East Limestone since 2006, where he has compiled a 95-79 win-loss record including a 12-win season in 2014 when the Eagles won the region. Coaching since 1996, Pugh has compiled a 126-111 record, which includes stints at West Limestone from 1996-1999 and Crossville from 2003-2004.
