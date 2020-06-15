ATHENS — East Limestone High School football coach Jeffery Allan Pugh on Sunday was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use and released from the Limestone County Jail on $3,000 bail, authorities said.
Limestone Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young said Pugh, 57, was released a few hours after he was booked early Sunday morning.
Alabama State Trooper Chuck Daniel said Pugh was initially stopped for straddling the center lane of U.S. 72 near Brian Hill Road about 5 miles from Pugh’s residence on Bubba Trail in Athens.
Daniel said the stop was made at 4:34 a.m.
Bail for the DUI was $2,500 and $500 for the improper lane use. Both are misdemeanors.
A court date for Pugh has been set at 9 a.m. on July 6 at the Limestone County Courthouse.
Limestone County Schools did not return a call requesting a comment.
Pugh has been head football coach at East Limestone since 2006 and has compiled a record of 84-89. From 1996 to 1999, Pugh coached at West Limestone, where he went 18-23. He coached Crossville High in 2003 and 2004 and went 13-9. His overall coaching record is 115-101, according to the Alabama High School Football History website.
