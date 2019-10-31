U.S. Air Force Airman Mitchell T. Winborn, a 2019 graduate of East Limestone High School, completed basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.
East Limestone grad Winborn completes Air Force basic training
- By R. Sirvell Carter Special to The Daily
