East Limestone middle and high schools are going fully virtual through Nov. 30 after COVID-19 infections and quarantines among faculty members left the schools without enough staff.
Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse said East Limestone had 21 active cases of COVID-19, including 19 students and two teachers.
“We had 16 (teachers) who were quarantined, and we were able to cover the classes yesterday and today but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to do that,” Shearouse said today. “We were pulling some classroom aides to help out, and other individuals, which we are very appreciative of the extra help, but with 16 (quarantined), that’s just a lot to find replacements.”
Shearouse said a total of 398 students are in quarantine at East Limestone. He said a large number of the quarantines are from band students.
“We’ve had an upsurge. The other schools are doing OK; East Limestone is kind of a hot spot right now,” he said.
Students will learn virtually for a full week, plus the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving, Shearouse said, which will serve as a “practice run,” and ensure that students are familiar with virtual learning devices if the district has to move to a virtual format later in the year.
“We have full intention of coming back after Thanksgiving, but I think it’s a good time … just to practice, and get devices out,” he said.
Districtwide, Shearouse said there are 40 students and eight staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The Alabama Department of Public Health today elevated the risk level for COVID-19 transmission in Limestone to "very high risk," and the 65 new cases reported today was the second highest daily count since the pandemic began, with the highest being 77 on Nov. 1. The county has been averaging 44 new cases per day for the last week. Also today, ADPH confirmed the deaths of three Limestone County residents from COVID-19, tying the record daily death toll reached Sept. 4.
The Rev. Jason Greene said services are canceled at Tanner United Methodist Church in Limestone County on Sunday after he and at least one another member of the church tested positive for COVID-19.
“Last night, I learned that one of our church members had tested positive for COVID-19, and is in ICU,” Greene said in a message to his congregation today. “All of us that have been in close proximity with this person were tested today.
"I tested positive for COVID-19. I have a fever of 101, aches, tight chest and feel like a small hippo is sitting on my chest. With that said, I am at home, in bed and taking all precautions necessary.”
