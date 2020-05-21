A year into the two-year advanced manufacturing program at Limestone County Career Technical Center, Havin Taylor was convinced this was the field he wanted to pursue.
“Everything you use is manufactured — your phone, your TV, your laptop, your car,” Taylor said, “It’s an industry that’s constantly changing, constantly evolving with the advances in technology, and I like that about it.” And, he said, the pay and benefits are good.
Taylor, 19, is taking steps this week to reach his ultimate goal of working in industrial maintenance with a manufacturer.
Taylor, who is among 166 students receiving diplomas tonight from East Limestone High School, will soon complete the assessments required to earn a Certified Production Technician certification through the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council. And he interviewed Monday for the Federation Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) Advanced Manufacturing Technician program at Calhoun Community College. That two-year program includes coursework and paid working experience with a company sponsor.
“I like hands-on work; I like to fix machines,” said Taylor, who as a kid bought cheap bikes at yard sales to repair.
Taylor learned about the new advanced manufacturing program while on a tour of the center during his sophomore year, and center Director John Wilson said Taylor was in the program’s first cohort.
“He was a leader in that class, later helping first-year students” who joined the program, Wilson said.
Taylor was chosen to be a student ambassador for the tech center.
“They represent our school, and they do everything from leading industry tours to helping recruit students for the next year,” Wilson said.
He said enrollment at the center, which accepts students from the county’s six high schools and Athens High, reached 1,018 for the school year that’s just ended, and 1,200 students are signed up for 2020-2021.
“When representatives from Mazda Toyota come here, (Taylor) is their go-to when they’re checking on the progress of the program,” Wilson said.
Taylor, like other graduating seniors, regrets not being able to take part in a number of special events his senior year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Taylor, who used to run track at East Limestone, missed watching the track team compete in meets because the season was cut short. He missed the back half of the curriculum for a new gaming club that his English teacher started. And he missed out on his last high school prom.
“Everyone was disappointed because (prom) was coming up,” just as schools were closing, Taylor said.
He said it was difficult to stay motivated while not having a face-to-face classroom experience at East Limestone and the tech center, which still provided online instruction using Blackboard.
But, “Mr. Ed (Hodges), my advanced manufacturing teacher, and my other teachers always believed in me and I wanted to show them that their belief in me is not misplaced,” he said.
Perhaps the greatest disappointment has been not being able to hang out with friends.
“My friends and I all agree that we’ll miss being able to say our goodbyes,” Taylor said.
As he cleared out his locker at East Limestone and turned in his textbooks on Tuesday afternoon, he was able to catch up with one classmate and say goodbye and thank you to his AP physics teacher.
He’s got a hectic, yet exciting day today, starting at 8 with commencement practice, picking up some dress shoes and having dinner with his mother, Heather Terry, and stepfather, Chris Tucker.
He’s looking forward to visiting with a few classmates after graduation, while following social distancing rules in place for the event.
“I’ll probably talk to some of my friends about getting together this weekend,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.