• Kendall Davenport of Athens was recently recognized as Outstanding Junior at the University of Alabama's virtual presentation of the Order of Omega awards.
Order of Omega is a leadership honor society for members of fraternity and sorority organizations. Davenport is a member of Alpha Gamma Delta.
• Ellis Cade Hatfield of Athens recently earned an offer of appointment to the United States Military Academy.
Hatfield, the son of Eric and Emily Hatfield, was a member of the Athens High School Beta Club and the National Honors Society and held leadership positions in numerous organizations, including JROTC and Student Counsel Association. He was also member of his school’s wrestling, track and soccer teams.
