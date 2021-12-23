ATHENS — The imminent closure of the Athens-Limestone Hospital Wellness Center — with its lap pool, therapy pool and whirlpool — has officials scrambling to buy time to find a way to keep the center open.
The Huntsville Hospital System announced in early November its plan to close the center, which was built in 1999 and is located on Fitness Way near Athens-Limestone Hospital, effective Dec. 31.
According to Collin Daly, chairman of the Limestone County Commission, hospital officials say the the major reason for the planned closure is the need to replace an HVAC system that will cost $250,000.
Residents who use the pool have spoken out in recent Limestone County Commission and Athens City Council meetings and reached out to legislators and Huntsville Hospital. Petitions were set up at the center and online. In two weeks, between Nov. 1 and Nov. 15, 734 people had signed the petitions.
Laura Lynn Kerner spoke on behalf of those who use the Wellness Center at Monday’s commission and council meetings.
“People who use the pool are willing to increase their membership dues, and a lot of them are on fixed incomes," she said. “They’re also willing to bring their own towels, they’re willing to do a fundraiser to raise money to upgrade the pool, they’re willing to help assist with writing grants to get money for the pool.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks is also pushing to keep the facility open.
“This is a health care situation that we need to try to fight for and keep open,” he said.
Marks met Tuesday with Daly, District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet, state Rep. Danny Crawford and state Sen. Tom Butler.
“City, county, and maybe the legislative delegation are working on a plan and requesting from the hospital authorities that we can at least kick this down the road awhile until we can work out some kind of permanent plan,” Marks said.
Daly said the main issue in keeping the center open is money, both for the HVAC system and ongoing expenses.
“They’re saying that the ongoing cost of operating the pool is around $12,500 a month. And then of course repairs and other things, they say that they need about $14,625 a month for the pool to stay in operation,” Daly said.
Daly said it was decided at Tuesday's meeting that he would send a letter to Huntsville Hospital asking for the closing to be postponed until the end of January. The County Commission would offer to pay the operating costs for that month using proceeds from the Public Health Tax.
“I’m going to get the attorney to reach out to them and get a contract with them that if we elected to pay that fee for the year, that they would leave it open, giving everybody the opportunity to come up with a plan,” Daly said. “We’re looking for time to figure it out.”
Daly plans to present a proposal to the commissioners at their next meeting, which will be in January.
“We’re going to present that we pay out of the Public Health Tax that $14,000 per month for the year, just to keep it open until next year until we can get everything squared away,” he said.
Daly said the legislative delegation discussed the possibility of reaching out to the governor for assistance in obtaining $250,000 to fix the heating and cooling system when it does go out.
“Right now it is working, but if it goes down, we’ll have to work on it then,” Daly said.
District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said the county gives Athens-Limestone Hospital, owned by the Huntsville Hospital System, $500,000 per year.
Daly said, “We would just be giving them a little more to keep this open for the next (year), and this is not a continuous thing. It’s just from now to the end of the next calendar year.”
Daly said that one of the issues discussed at Tuesday's meeting was the future of the Wellness Center, including whether it should be purchased from the hospital and if so who should operate it. One option discussed is whether it should be operated by the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
Daly said the Wellness Center is especially important for the elderly, as the pool provides them with low-impact exercise options.
“In the water, if you fall, you don’t get hurt. But if you fall on a piece of exercise equipment or trying to run, you’re injured,” he said.
The Wellness Center could also start offering swimming classes for children, Daly said.
“To me, this is just a service the community needs," Daly said. "We sell quality of life in Limestone County, and quality of life is things like this pool.”
