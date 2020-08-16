Limestone County Schools will close Elkmont High School this week due to the positive COVID-19 cases in the school and community, according to a letter from Principal Elizabeth Cantrell.
The letter released today was addressed to parents, staff and community members.
“With much discussion at the district level and in accordance with our reopening plan, Limestone County school district has made the decision to close Elkmont High School this upcoming week, August 17th-August 21st,” Cantrell said in the letter. “Although we will be closed, we will continue to provide services and high-quality instruction virtually through Google Classroom.”
The decision does not include students at Elkmont Elementary School, Cantrell said in the letter.
Limestone County Schools reopened to traditional, in-person instruction Aug. 7 and virtual classes the following week.
Devices were to be distributed to seniors and juniors who do not have a device or access to a device tonight from 4:30-5:30 for seniors and 5:30-6:30 for juniors, according to the letter. The pick-up was to be at the front of Elkmont High School, and additional plans for other grades will be sent out as soon as possible.
“This decision to close Elkmont High School was not made lightly,” Cantrell said. “It is our greatest priority to provide a safe learning environment for our students, staff, and community. We will be reevaluating the situation at the conclusion of this week and we will be taking extra care to clean and sanitize the school this week as well.”
