An Elkmont man died after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Limestone County, according to a state trooper.
Anthony Rudolph Poppell, 21, was seriously injured when the Suzuki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway on Elk River Mills Road and struck a tree at 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel.
Daniel said Poppell was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he later died. Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred eight miles north of Athens.
