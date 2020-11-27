ATHENS — An Elkmont man accused of striking a pedestrian with his vehicle in Limestone County in June was recently indicted by a grand jury with leaving the scene of an accident with injury.
The pedestrian, a 76-year-old woman from Athens, was hit on Elk River Mills Road near the intersection of Alabama 99 and gave an account of the crash to a state trooper, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
The trooper said a witness followed a red Jeep Cherokee involved in the accident until a Sheriff’s Office deputy could stop the vehicle. Authorities said Jason Edward Pendergrass, 40, was identified as the driver of the vehicle and was arrested by troopers on June 15. Pendergrass was released on $5,000 bond that same day from Limestone County Jail, according to court records. Court records show he was indicted on Oct. 23.
Other indictments from Limestone County Circuit Court:
• Dustin Joshua Abbott, first-degree theft.
• Jada Areial Acklin, two counts of second-degree rape.
• Crystal Andersen, third-degree theft.
• Jamal Phalon Anderson, possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeffery Averett, possession of a controlled substance.
• Matthew Daniel Bailey, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Amber Nicole Barnes, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Luke Aaron Barton, first-degree theft.
• Reginald Beavers, possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Dean Biase, two counts of third-degree burglary.
• Christopher Breeding, theft by fraud.
• Magen Danielle Breeding, theft by fraud.
• Cooper Barron Burrus, possession of a controlled substance.
• Jordan Fontane Campbell, possession of a controlled substance.
• Rachel Dianne Cardena, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Terry Lee Cline, possession of a controlled substance.
• Kayla Lynn Collins, possession of a controlled substance.
• Shannon Marie Combs, chemical endangerment of a child.
• Mariah Carole Cook, first-degree theft.
• Randall Leon Cope, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Jeffrey Lynn Cornelius, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Immanuel Taiwan Cowley, Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act violation.
• Clinton Eugene Downs, third-degree burglary.
• Amber Duncan, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Corey Brandon Farris, possession of a controlled substance.
• Bella Marie Fuller, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing justice.
• Kendrick Shaquez Fuqua, first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Leah Jeanne Garner, first-degree theft.
• Heather Marie Gates, chemical endangerment of a child.
• Drew Bradley Ibarra, first-degree theft.
• Donald Shain Isbell, possession of a controlled substance.
• Edward Ronald Jones, second-degree assault.
• Ronald Wayne Jones Jr., third-degree theft.
• James William Kellum, first-degree theft.
• Jason William Kimbrough, second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.
• Kaila Makenzee King, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Christina Marie Laming, possession of a controlled substance.
• Amber Lynn Lankster, third-degree burglary.
• Dean Ray Lindsey, domestic violence by strangulation/suffocation.
• Rahsaan Jamah Lunn, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Kimberly Thomas Martin, third-degree theft.
• Jamar Martindale, possession of a controlled substance.
• Samantha Menefee, trafficking-methamphetamine.
• Brittany Ann Miller, possession of a controlled substance.
• David Wayne Monroe, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
• Chrissi Shizuko Mooren, second-degree theft.
• Lebrontay Motton, first-degree theft.
• Arlin Ennis Mullican, possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeremy Anthony Musch, chemical endangerment of a child.
• Alex Gregory Neal, first-degree theft.
• Matthew David Norton, chemical endangerment of a child.
• Stephanie Ann Norton, chemical endangerment of a child.
• Philip Tanner Peterson, third-degree theft.
• Tamra Jean Pierce, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Candiss Rae Plyler, possession of a controlled substance.
• Marcus Dylan Powers, first-degree theft.
•Christopher Pride, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Michael Wallace Quinn, receiving stolen property.
• Michael Anthony Rainey, discharging a gun into an occupied building.
• Jason Ray Rose, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Ronny Clay Russell, first-degree theft.
• Jeremy Tristan Samples, second-degree assault.
• Tara Leigh Schurfeld, first-degree theft and second-degree theft.
• Fran Brindley Shaw, possession of a controlled substance.
• Breanna Maxine Sides, first-degree theft.
• Amy Lashay Smith, promoting prison contraband.
• Zachary Elias Tarpley, first-degree theft and breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Christine Thompson, receiving stolen property.
• Kevin Lee Walker, first-degree receiving stolen property.
• Amber Leane Wallace, chemical endangerment of a child.
• Michael Ray Williams, possessing a firearm with altered identification.
• Holly Beth Wilson, first-degree theft.
• Joseph Matthew Wooldridge, possession of a controlled substance.
• Anthony Yarbrough, felony domestic violence criminal mischief.
