An Elkmont man remained in Limestone County Jail on Wednesday on a $200,000 bond after he was indicted for sex crimes, including sex abuse of a child.
Jeremy Thomas Gatlin, 37, 15937 Oneal Road, was indicted Jan. 27 by a Limestone County grand jury on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sex abuse of a child under the age of 12, for engaging in sexual intercourse and having sexual contact with two victims.
Gatlin was arrested March 8 and taken to the jail without incident, court records show.
Others indicted recently are:
• Matthew Alexander, third-degree robbery.
• John Matthew Augustine, possession of a controlled substance.
• Melvin Lamar Baker, obstructing justice.
• Keyonna Torshae Battle, third-degree theft.
• Robert Anthony Byers, third-degree burglary.
• Elizabeth Callahan, possession of a controlled substance.
• Frances Ray Carter, possession of a controlled substance.
• Felicia Chesney, possession of a controlled substance.
• Stone Coleman Clark, possession of a controlled substance.
• Tavoras Antwan Coffman, third-degree domestic violence-felony.
• Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, third-degree theft.
• Nicolas Clayton Crocker, possession of a controlled substance.
• Kendrick Donyell Davis, possession of a controlled substance.
• Autumn Brooke Devaney, possession of a controlled substance.
• Eric Daniel Frogge, possession of a controlled substance.
• Melissa Ann Fuller, second-degree burglary.
• Jimmy Dale Gatlin Jr., possession of a controlled substance.
• Marcus Ray Gilliam, third-degree theft.
• Angel Nicole Gordon, second-degree domestic violence.
• Eric Allan Griffin, first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Danny Levon Harper, third-degree theft.
• Bona Indraputra, possession of a controlled substance.
• Tanya Wanette Jacobs, third-degree theft.
• Van Carroll Lankster, possession of a controlled substance.
• Samantha Ashley Lowery, possession of a controlled substance.
• Brian Ross McFarland, third-degree burglary.
• Elijah Walker McMeans, first-degree theft.
• Crystal Chantell Murphy, possession of a forged instrument.
• Angela Ruth Norton, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Kayla Rea’ Shea Oliver, second-degree burglary.
• Jorge Luis Orsario, first-degree theft.
• Angel Nicole Patterson, possession of a controlled substance.
• Morgan Hannah Pierce, possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Aaron Pridgen, domestic violence by strangulation/suffocation.
• Reginald Allen Pryor, third-degree theft.
• Cody Lance Riggs, possession of a controlled substance.
• Eric Dewayne Rogers Jr., first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Bradley Michael Rouse, third-degree burglary.
• Jonathan Adam Sentor, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
• Joshua Michael Skurupey, possession of a controlled substance.
• Mark Dylan Stacey, possession of a controlled substance.
• Kenneth Obrian Tisdale, possession of a controlled substance.
• Kentayvius Deshon Valrie, possession of a controlled substance.
• Corey Cordell White, possession of a controlled substance.
• Maurice Anthony White, possession of a controlled substance.
• Tremain Dontay Williams, domestic violence by strangulation/suffocation.
