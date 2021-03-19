An Elkmont man has filed a federal lawsuit against the Limestone County Commission, Sheriff Mike Blakely and several law enforcement officers and unnamed correctional officers, claiming he was unlawfully arrested and jailed last year and beaten during his arrest.
Edward Ronald “Beau” Jones, 44, is asking for a jury trial and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.
The lawsuit charges that Jones was peacefully sitting in a bedroom at the home on Upper Fort Hampton Road on March 17, 2020, and was unlawfully seized during a “knock and talk” regarding alleged drug use at the home.
Jones claims he was beaten and choked to the ground by Investigator Jamie King, Deputy Jake Abernathy, Chief Deputy Fred Sloss and one other deputy while being placed under arrest. He charges that he was taken to Limestone County Jail, where he was falsely imprisoned and placed on suicide watch for about a week and a half. He also complains of excessively forceful treatment used by Sheriff’s Office employees at the jail.
Blakely said Friday he had not yet read the complaint and had no comment on the lawsuit. Commission Chairman Collin Daly couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday.
Jones charges in the lawsuit that he was “maliciously prosecuted” for allegedly assaulting the deputies who attacked him and for resisting arrest. Court records show that two second-degree assault charges and a resisting arrest charge against Jones were dismissed last month by Circuit Judge Robert Baker.
“Had the Limestone County Commission exercised even a modicum of oversight regarding law enforcement training and refresher courses on basic civil rights, none of the civil rights violations against Edward Ronald Jones would have happened,” according to the lawsuit.
In the complaint, Jones claims he “suffered and continues to suffer from anxiety, depression and an exacerbation of his PTSD due to the prosecution, bond conditions, and fear of retribution after his exoneration in the state case against him.”
