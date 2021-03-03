Nearly $5 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects, including the resurfacing of portions of three roads in Elkmont in Limestone County.
The funding, announced by Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation, is made available through an annual grant program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act, which was passed by lawmakers and signed by Ivey in 2019. It requires ALDOT to set aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.
This is the second year of projects awarded under the grant program and the projects include the resurfacing of portions of Sandlin and Ridge roads and Clay Street in Elkmont, using a state grant of $217,206.28 and $20,000 in local funding.
A total of 21 projects were selected and it is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year. An additional round of local projects is expected later this year.
