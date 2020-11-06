An Elkmont teenager who authorities say confessed to killing five family members in September 2019 has been charged as an adult in the shooting deaths.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Mason Wayne Sisk, 15, of 25019 Ridge Road, was arrested Thursday afternoon on five charges of capital murder.
The victims, according to Limestone County sheriff's spokesman Stephen Young, were the shooter's father John Wayne Sisk, 38; his stepmother Mary Sisk, 35; his 6-year-old brother; his 5-year-old sister; and his 6-month-old brother.
Authorities said the Mason Wayne Sisk was 14 at the time of the shootings.
Sisk remained in jail today with no bail.
His case was initially handled by the juvenile system. Authorities said in September 2019 the teen had been charged with five counts of juvenile murder and was being held in a juvenile detention facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.