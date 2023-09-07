Sisk
Buy Now

Mason Sisk arrives at the Limestone County Courthouse on Thursday to attend his sentencing hearing. He is escorted by deputies Jon Russell, left, and Jeff Grisham. [STEVE STEWART/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]

ATHENS — Mason Wayne Sisk, 18, was sentenced Thursday afternoon to life in prison without parole for killing his father, stepmother and three siblings four years ago.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.