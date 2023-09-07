ATHENS — Mason Wayne Sisk, 18, was sentenced Thursday afternoon to life in prison without parole for killing his father, stepmother and three siblings four years ago.
Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise called the crime “ghastly” and “unmitigated evil” as he read his sentencing order aloud from the bench, six weeks after holding a four-hour sentencing hearing July 25 that followed Sisk’s jury conviction on April 27.
District Attorney Brian Jones said afterward, in a prepared statement, that “now it is time for us to shut the door on Mason Sisk and forget him.”
“Mason Sisk is clearly one of the most dangerous people who will ever be sentenced in Limestone County,” Jones said. “With this sentence today, Judge Wise has ensured that Mason Sisk will never threaten another child’s safety and well-being. Judge Wise has removed the monster from our society and has ensured that our children and our children’s children will be safe from Mason Sisk. Justice has been served.”
Defense attorneys Michael Sizemore and Shay Golden expressed disappointment and said they will file an appeal with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, though other lawyers may pursue that appeal.
They said the verdict in Mason’s second trial might have been different if jurors had been allowed to hear certain evidence presented in the first trial, such as that pointing to John Sisk’s brother Lance as an alternate suspect.
Mason, wearing an inmate’s striped suit from the county jail, showed little or no emotion in court, but Golden said: “He’s hurting. … He was kind of expecting this after the way this trial proceeded.”
Mason was given life without parole on all four counts of capital murder — one for killing multiple people and three for killing children under age 14. He was not eligible for the death penalty because he was 14 when the crimes occurred Sept. 2, 2019, in the family house on Ridge Road in Elkmont. Mason’s 19th birthday will be Christmas Day.
The victims were Mason’s father, John Wayne Sisk, 38; stepmother, Mary Prater Sisk, 35; brother, Grayson, 6; sister, Aurora, 4; and brother, Colson, 6 months. Mary was a special education teacher planning for a doctoral degree, and John was an automobile mechanic, hairdresser and motorcycle enthusiast.
Judge Wise’s sentencing options were life without parole or life with parole possible after 30 years.
During trials and hearings, several witnesses said that Mason had shown no remorse.
Some said that he had a difficult relationship with his birth mother, who was a substance abuser who died, and that Mary, his stepmother, loved him, as did her extended family. Mary formally adopted Mason in 2018.
But there were also conflicts with Mary over household chores, and she took away his cellphone. Some witnesses said that John, Mason’s father, could be drunken and abusive, and he and Mary argued often.
The family traveled to Florida and returned during Labor Day weekend in 2019. A 9mm Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol turned up missing at the home of their host. It was later found with information Mason provided and identified as the murder weapon.
On Labor Day night, Mason climbed the stairs from his bedroom in the basement and shot the victims in their heads, according to evidence.
A few hours later, Mason confessed to the sheriff and an investigator, saying he had been “fed up” and could not take it anymore.
His first of two trials ended in a mistrial Sept. 19, 2022, after new evidence became available from Mary Sisk’s cellphone. The judge said both prosecutors and defense lawyers needed time to study the new evidence.
Read more in Friday's edition of The Decatur Daily.
