ATHENS — Mason Wayne Sisk, 18, was sentenced Thursday afternoon to life in prison without parole by a judge who found the killings of his father, stepmother and three siblings to be “ghastly, disturbing and draped in unmitigated evil.”
“The circumstances of the Sisk case are much more appalling than those in other cases where appellate courts have upheld life without parole sentences imposed upon other juveniles,” said Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise. He added that the Sisk facts are rare and “meaningfully different than other capital murders committed by juveniles in the state of Alabama.”
Wise read his sentencing order aloud from the bench in a 25-minute court session. On July 25, he held a four-hour sentencing hearing that followed Sisk’s jury conviction on April 27. The crimes occurred four years ago on Labor Day.
District Attorney Brian Jones said after court Thursday, in a prepared statement, that “now it is time for us to shut the door on Mason Sisk and forget him.”
“I’ve prosecuted a lot of people in my career,” Jones said, “and I can tell you that out of all those people, only four or five people scare the hell out of me and he’s at the top of my list.
“Mason Sisk is clearly one of the most dangerous people who will ever be sentenced in Limestone County. With this sentence today, Judge Wise has ensured that Mason Sisk will never threaten another child’s safety and well-being. Judge Wise has removed the monster from our society and has ensured that our children and our children’s children will be safe from Mason Sisk. Justice has been served.”
--
Appeal expected
Defense attorneys Michael Sizemore and Shay Golden expressed disappointment and said they will consider post-trial motions and file an appeal with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, though other lawyers may pursue that appeal.
They said the verdict in Mason’s second trial might have been different if jurors had been allowed to hear certain evidence presented in the first trial, such as that pointing to John Sisk’s brother Lance as an alternate suspect. This evidence involved who fathered the youngest child victim, drugs, and a criminal case in which John and Lance were co-defendants.
Mason, wearing an inmate’s striped suit from the county jail, showed little or no emotion in court, but Golden said: “He’s hurting. … He was kind of expecting this after the way this trial proceeded.”
Mason was given life without parole on all four counts of capital murder — one for killing multiple people and three for killing children under 14. He was not eligible for the death penalty because he was 14 when the crimes occurred Sept. 2, 2019, in the family house on Ridge Road about a mile south of downtown Elkmont. Mason’s 19th birthday will be Christmas Day.
The victims were Mason’s father, John Wayne Sisk, 38; stepmother, Mary Prater Sisk, 35; brother, Grayson, 6; sister, Aurora, 4; and brother, Colson, 6 months. Mary was a special education teacher planning for a doctoral degree, and John was an automobile mechanic, hairdresser and motorcycle enthusiast.
---
Judge’s reasoning
Judge Wise’s sentencing options were life without parole or life with parole possible after 30 years.
He weighed Alabama statutes and court decisions, balancing the evidence against Mason with mitigating circumstances, including his youth.
Wise noted that Mason declined to speak on his own behalf in court and “did not express any remorse for the murders to law enforcement during questioning or to anyone at sentencing.”
Mason’s conduct did not result from “immaturity, impetuous conduct, or the failure to appreciate risks and consequences,” Wise said. Unlike other juvenile cases, there was no robbery or consumption of alcohol or drugs. Mason was not “in the wrong place at the wrong time” and was not mentally ill or mentally retarded.
“This case involves the defendant’s premeditated decision to murder his entire family while they were all lying in bed asleep,” the judge said. “The evidence presented at trial shows that the defendant planned the murders, committed the murders and attempted to cover them up. The court finds that the defendant was aware of the consequences of his actions, or he would not have attempted to conceal them.”
The judge said Mason’s “biological parents were not always positive influences.” Evidence showed “that John Sisk was an alcoholic, that he acted inappropriately at times, and that he was difficult to be around," but evidence showed that Mason and John “had a good relationship,” although John “was abusive at times.” Mason’s late birth mother was a drug addict, the judge said.
“Mary Prater has been described as a great adoptive mother,” the judge said. “The evidence demonstrated that Mary was a loving and devoted mother who provided stability for Mason and the other children in the Sisk home. … By all indications, Mason also had positive relationships with his younger siblings and took an active role in caring for them.”
Mason, he said, “was not a loner. He had friends, and he had a girlfriend.”
The judge noted that “juveniles generally have less emotional maturity and development than adults” and declared Mason's age to be a mitigating factor.
Wise said Mason’s behavior did not indicate that he feared or was intimidated by law enforcement.
Evidence of Mason’s potential for rehabilitation was limited, Wise said. In text messages, Mason “boasted about how effective he was in killing his family,” saying he wanted to become a contract assassin, escape and go on the run. “The defendant also stated that he felt ‘evil clawing’ at him every day.”
“In pronouncing these sentences, the court specifically finds that the facts and circumstances involved in this matter not only justify the court’s imposition of the harshest penalty possible for the defendant, but they demand it,” the judge concluded.
The Sisk family returned from a trip to Florida during Labor Day weekend of 2019. A 9mm Smith & Wesson semiautomatic pistol turned up missing at the home of their host. It was later found with the help of information Mason provided, and identified as the murder weapon.
On Labor Day night, Mason climbed the stairs from his bedroom in the basement and shot the victims in their heads, according to evidence.
A few hours later, Mason confessed to the sheriff and an investigator, saying he had been “fed up” and could not take it anymore.
His first of two trials ended in a mistrial Sept. 19, 2022, after new evidence became available from Mary Sisk’s cellphone. The judge said both prosecutors and defense lawyers needed time to study the new evidence.
--
Elkmont’s ‘most tragic crime’
Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton, 60, called the Sisk murders “by far the most tragic crime the Elkmont community has suffered in my lifetime,” with “senseless loss of life.” He said that “the thoughts and prayers of the Elkmont community are with all who have been, and continue to be, affected by this case” — including Mason. “We want to pray for his healing as well.”
Everyone trying to help at the house that night in 2019 “said they’d never get it out of their mind,” Compton said. “This kind of thing had never happened, and we hope it never does again. We have to move on and we have to cope, and that’s what the people of Elkmont will be doing.”
Before sentencing, a relative on Mary’s side of the family was sitting in the courtroom and complaining about how long the case was taking.
“I can’t believe it took four damn years to get here,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.