An Elkmont woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper said.
Kimberly Michele Carter, 52, was fatally injured when the Chevy Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, and she was ejected from the vehicle, according to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. Carter, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene, Bailey said.
He said the passenger in the Silverado was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash, according to Bailey.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred on Sandlin Road near Fain Road, about 9 miles north of Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.