ATHENS — The Athens City Council on Monday accepted a bid from Morrell Engineering to make intersection improvements at Elm and Wilkinson streets to facilitate Indorama Ventures.
The city was approved for a grant from Alabama Industrial Access Road and Bridge Corp., which will fund 100% of the project, according to city engineer Michael Griffin, except that Athens must pay for acquisition or rights of way and relocation of utilities.
There will be another traffic signal placed at the intersection to handle the industrial traffic and a right turn lane will be built, Griffin said.
