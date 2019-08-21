A Japan-based auto supplier plans to build a $60 million plant near the campus of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County, Gov. Kay Ivey announced today.
Vuteq USA, a Tier 1 supplier, will hire 200 employees to produce interior and exterior plastic-injected parts and various sub-assemblies for Mazda and Toyota at their shared Alabama assembly plant.
Construction work at Vuteq’s site at 7306 Greenbrier Parkway N.W., just outside the Mazda Toyota campus, is scheduled to begin in October, according to the governor's office. Construction work is expected to be completed in September 2020, with a production launch targeted for 2021.
Vuteq has begun hiring, according to the announcement, and applicants can contact the company at VuteqAlabamaJobs@vuteqky.com.
The Vuteq USA facility will host several other manufacturing companies, including Diversity Vuteq LLC, a minority joint venture.
Vuteq is the fifth Mazda Toyota supplier to announce plans for facilities that are expected to create nearly 1,700 jobs. The combined investment by the suppliers is expected to total $440 million.
Vuteq has more than 13,000 employees globally. It began North American operations in 1987 at Georgetown, Kentucky, where Toyota operates an assembly plant. Vuteq also has manufacturing plants in Mississippi, Indiana and Texas, as well as a location in Ontario, Canada.
The $1.6 billion Mazda Toyota joint venture expects to employ up to 4,000 workers and produce up to 300,000 vehicles annually. Vehicle production is set to begin in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.