The inmate who escaped Friday from the Lauderdale County jail, where he was awaiting trial on a charge of capital murder, was serving a 75-year prison sentence after a Limestone County jury in 2019 convicted the Athens man of a crime rampage that included attempted murder, kidnapping, killing a dog, carjackings and fleeing from police at 130 mph.
Casey Cole White, 38, was serving his Limestone County prison sentence at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer before he was transferred to Lauderdale County to stand trial for a killing that took place in 2015, before the crimes in Limestone County.
White was helped in his escape Friday morning by a Lauderdale County jail official, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton. White, shackled and handcuffed, left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence on Friday morning with Vicky White, the facility's assistant director of corrections, Singleton said. The patrol car they used to leave the jail was later found in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center.
Casey White, who is not related to Vicky White, is 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds.
“We consider both of them dangerous and in all probability, both individuals are armed," U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said at a news conference Monday.
Singleton said Monday that the Sheriff's Office had issued an arrest warrant for Vicky White on charges of permitting or allowing an escape.
Singleton said Vicky White, 56, violated a policy that required more than one official to be involved in transporting Casey White. The policy was put in place when he was transferred to Lauderdale County Jail in 2020 because authorities believed he was planning to escape, Singleton said.
“We know she participated, whether she did that willingly or if she was coerced, threatened somehow to participate in the case, not really sure. We know for sure she did participate,” Singleton said.
Singleton said that Vicky White told co-workers she was transporting the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation, but that no such evaluation was scheduled.
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information.
“Casey White, as you’ve heard me say over and over and over, is an extremely dangerous person and we need to get him located and get him off the street,” Singleton said.
Limestone felonies
Casey White in December 2015 went on a rampage in Limestone County and Giles County, Tennessee, that left a woman injured and a dog dead.
The incidents that led to White’s Limestone County arrest began about 10:15 p.m. Dec. 1, 2015, at his ex-girlfriend’s home on the 22000 block of Smith Road.
According to testimony at the 2019 trial, as summarized by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in denying a motion for a new trial, White kicked in the door of the Smith Road house, fired two guns at the ex-girlfriend and held her roommates at gunpoint.
"During this fracas, Missy Britches, a dog belonging to one of (the ex-girlfriend's) roommates, 'attacked' White. This allowed (the ex-girlfriend) to escape from the house and flee to a neighbor's home. White shot and killed the dog," according to the appellate court.
The ex-girlfriend's roommates climbed out a bathroom window and a neighbor called 911.
Limestone County authorities received a call from the 19000 block of Looney Road about an hour later, where a victim said White had taken his vehicle after he came to the man’s door demanding money at gunpoint. Authorities said White also obtained a 9-millimeter handgun that had been left in the Ford Explorer.
White also shot a Kentucky woman in Tennessee about midnight at the state welcome center on Interstate 65 after she refused to give him the keys to the four-door Camry she occupied, police said at the time.
According to the Giles County Sheriff's Office, White used a gun in an attempt to take an 18-wheeler from a man at a truck stop in Tennessee. White ran when he thought the truck driver was reaching for a gun.
White was arrested early on the morning of Dec. 2, 2015, in Limestone County after a high-speed chase that ended when White crashed a stolen car he had been driving south on I-65 at speeds of up to 130 mph. He crashed in a field south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road.
After an hourlong standoff, then-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely talked White, who was armed, into surrendering peacefully, Athens police said.
When captured, White was driving a 2012 Lincoln MKZ that he stole from a man at Pilot Travel Center off I-65 in Tennessee.
In a statement to police after his capture, White said he had intended to kill the ex-girlfriend and, when that failed, he had planned to kill her sister in Priceville. "White also stated that he had planned for the police to kill him because he did not want to commit suicide," according to the appellate court decision.
A Limestone County jury in February 2019 found White guilty of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, third-degree burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle, cruelty to animals and attempting to elude.
Then-Limestone County Circuit Judge Robert Baker sentenced him to 75 years in prison on the various charges.
He was serving his sentence in Donaldson Correctional Facility when, in June 2020, he wrote a letter to Lauderdale County Sheriff's Lt. Brad Potts confessing to the 2015 stabbing death of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville.
According to Lauderdale County court records, White was initially transferred from Donaldson to Lauderdale County jail on Aug. 3, 2020, shortly after he was indicted for Ridgeway's murder. On Sept. 22, 2020, White's lawyers attempted to stop him from being transferred back to prison.
"During his time at Donaldson, events transpired which caused Mr. White to fear for his life, and the lives of those in his family," wrote his court-appointed lawyers, Jamy Poss and Stacy Hooper. "Specifically, Mr. White was involved in a gang-related stabbing where he was stabbed multiple times with an ice pick."
The court denied the motion.
Singleton said White was again transferred to the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on Feb. 25 for court appearances in advance of the jury trial, which is scheduled for June 13.
Domestic violence
White had also served 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic violence in 2012. According to Limestone County court documents, he was accused of beating his brother, Steven Allen White, in the head and face with the handle of a sledgehammer.
Court records also show Casey White’s ex-wife filed a complaint against him in 2008 for allegedly trying to shoot her with a Taser.
Singleton on Monday said Vicky White's colleagues were shocked by her apparent role in Casey White's escape.
“This is not the Vicky White we know, by any stretch of the imagination,” the sheriff said.
According to Singleton, Vicky White had planned to retire and Friday was to be her last day. He said she had sold her home about a month ago and “talked about going to the beach.”
The sheriff said they had no leads on where the two are located.
“If we knew where they were at, we would be there and not here,” Singleton said.
Vicky White's mother, Pat Davis, told WAAY that she is in shock and scared for her daughter.
“As a mother, I didn’t know how to act because I thought at first it was a mistake. And then when I found out for sure it was, it was just disbelief,” Davis said. She told the station that “we just want her back” and found it difficult to believe her daughter would help an inmate escape.
“She’s never done anything, I bet she’s never even had a speeding ticket," Davis said.
The U.S. Marshals Service said anyone with information about Casey White’s location or Vicky White’s disappearance can call the service at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the U.S. Marshals Tip App.
