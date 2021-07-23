ATHENS — Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s trial session Thursday started with an inquiry into witness intimidation and ended with testimony from a man called “Tall Paul” who said he loaned the sheriff $30,000 cash on a handshake.
In between, two former county commissioners described their golfing side trip with Blakely from a conference on the Alabama coast to a Mississippi hotel and casino, where records indicated that Blakely gambled with thousands of dollars.
Blakely, a 10-term sheriff, is charged with 10 felony and one misdemeanor counts of theft and ethics violations. Thursday was the fourth day of testimony and the ninth day of the trial.
Before the jury entered the courtroom Thursday, defense attorney Robert Tuten told Judge Pamela Baschab that “we received a report of at least one instance of witness intimidation.”
Jeff Kilpatrick, an investigator in Blakely’s department who had testified Wednesday about a trip with Blakely to Las Vegas, was called back to the stand to describe his encounter with two men as he was heading toward court early Wednesday.
He said they were FBI agents who said someone had told them that he had “been approached and asked to lie,” in his words. He said they pointed out the consequences of perjury.
“I told them I didn’t know what they were talking about,” Kilpatrick said. He said he told the truth in court, and nobody told him not to.
He said he thought they might have taken “out of context” his being told “Better do good in there, boy,” a reference to his court testimony, at a meeting in the Sheriff’s Office. But they told him that was not what they had in mind.
“Did you feel intimidated by that?” Tuten asked.
“Yes,” Kilpatrick said.
But, under questioning by Assistant Attorney General Clark Morris, he said that nothing physical was done to him, and they didn’t raise their voices. “They were not mean about it,” he said. “… They were respectful.”
Kilpatrick pointed out one of the FBI men in the courtroom audience. Baschab said she would take the matter under advisement and revisit it. Meanwhile, she said, it was time to call in the jury and resume the trial.
The first witness was Michael Forster, a casino operations director with MGM Resorts International, who explained Blakely’s gambling records for Aug. 16-18, 2016, at MGM’s Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. He said Blakely had paid roughly $20,000 for casino chips and later received $1,000 cash back from the casino. But he also indicated that those records might not show every transaction involving Blakely.
“He could have walked out of Biloxi breaking even, for all we know,” defense lawyer Marcus Helstowski said during cross-examination.
“Correct,” Forster said.
Helstowski said Blakely had won $975,000 in a lottery the previous month, so he would have had access to plenty of cash.
That casino visit was part of a side trip from a conference of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, which was underway in the Orange Beach and Gulf Shores area. Former Limestone County Commissioners Steve Turner and Mark Yarbrough testified that they and Jason Black, who is still a commissioner, accompanied Blakely on that side trip.
The four had played in a golf tournament connected with the conference, and they went to Mississippi at Blakely’s suggestion to play more golf, according to testimony. Yarbrough returned earlier than the others to Orange Beach, where his wife was.
During that time, Blakely missed a conference session for sheriffs about high-risk jail litigation issues, according to testimony. The next morning, he drove the remaining two commissioners to a point where they met Yarbrough, who took them back to Orange Beach in time for an important conference session.
Turner said that Blakely is usually “happy to be” in a casino — “like a kid in a candy store.”
Turner said he will have to accept the outcome of the trial of Blakely, who is his good friend.
“I just hope the truth comes out, whatever that is,” he said. He said later that “I’ve never seen the sheriff do anything I consider improper.”
After Yarbrough testified that the sheriff gave the commissioners hundreds of dollars in casino chips during the side trip, prosecutor Morris asked whether he saw anything inappropriate in that action, since the County Commission controls the sheriff’s budget.
“If he would ask me to do something out of order, I’d see a major problem with it,” Yarbrough said.
He also said Blakely doesn’t have the final authority to fire employees of the Sheriff's Office — an issue that relates to charges in the present case that Blakely got loans from employees. That firing authority lies with the commission chairman and the full County Commission.
“He can propose, but that’s all he can do,” Yarbrough said.
Kathy Wren, assistant director of county audits for the state Examiners of Public Accounts, said the examiners randomly select certain months to examine transactions in detail, and the months in question for charges against Blakely — December 2014, December 2015 and August 2016 — were not selected.
Employees taking IOUs out of office cash “is not an acceptable practice,” she said, but auditors wouldn’t catch it unless they did a surprise cash count, which wasn’t done during a recent audit. In testimony earlier this week, a former Sheriff's Office jail clerk said Blakely used IOUs to borrow inmate funds from a safe and a current employee said he used the same method to borrow money from the Law Enforcement Fund.
Pam Carter, former Limestone County administrator, testified that Blakely had to pay back a $28,572.28 overpayment of his salary that he received in monthly checks between October 2012 and May 2014. It was a mistake. She said Blakely did not mention the overpayment to her before auditors discovered it. Because his overpayments also included retirement contributions, the amount he repaid was less: $26,857.78.
Tuten said that in 2013 the presiding circuit judge got a raise, which gave Blakely an automatic raise because his salary is 85% of the judge’s.
“He got a raise, but he was being paid too much,” Tuten said.
Paul Edward “Tall Paul” Anderson, who owned an equipment rental business for homeowners and construction contractors, said Blakely told him he needed money to pay back his salary, so Anderson handed him $30,000 in $100 bills.
“Interest rates were not that good for me,” said Anderson (who is 6-foot-6), so he offered the loan to the sheriff. Anderson didn’t charge interest, ask for collateral or document the loan.
“It was a handshake deal,” Anderson said, and “I wasn’t in any hurry for it” because he trusted the sheriff. Blakely eventually paid him back in cash.
Anderson said he got the money from “petty cash … savings I had in my house or in my business. It was not in the bank.”
Defense attorney Nick Lough asked whether Blakely used his office to coerce Anderson. Anderson said no.
“Friends help each other out, don’t they?” Lough said.
“Exactly,” Anderson replied.
The trial will resume today at 9 a.m. in the Limestone County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.