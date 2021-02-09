The partial bridge removal over the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 at Exit 347 is complete and there will be no closure on Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Transportation said.
The work at the Huntsville Brownsferry Road was completed Tuesday, ALDOT said. There will be no detour.
The $2,833,868 Rebuild Alabama project is the first phase of expanding Huntsville Brownsferry Road, which has been designated Alabama 304 from U.S. 31 to I-65. A future Rebuild Alabama project will construct additional lanes.
