The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect single-lane closures for milling work on Interstate 565 near Exit 3, Greenbrier Road, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Paving for the Greenbrier interchange modifications project will follow, with single-lane closures possible from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, from Sunday through Thursday, weather permitting.
Motorists are advised to expect delays or use alternate routes, and are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and be prepared to merge.
