The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect lane closures on Interstate 65 at Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road) next week as work zone barriers are installed.
Expect delays due to single-lane closures on the southbound roadway from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Additional lane closures are possible on subsequent days.
Contractor Miller & Miller is preparing to widen the bridge over I-65. The project is anticipated to take about a year to complete.
The $2,833,868 Rebuild Alabama project is the first phase of expanding Huntsville Brownsferry Road, which has been designated Alabama 304 from U.S. 31 to I-65. A future Rebuild Alabama project will construct additional lanes. The city of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of Huntsville Brownsferry Road west of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in a separate project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.