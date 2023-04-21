ATHENS — DNA evidence collected from two gloves and a gun did not establish a match with Mason Sisk, who is on trial in the 2019 killing of five members of his family, according to a forensic scientist who testified Friday morning.
alert centerpiece top story
Expert: DNA from gloves, gun couldn't be matched to teen accused of killing 5 family members
- By Steve Stewart For The Decatur Daily
-
-
- 0
View today's Print ReplicaLearn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required).
View daily stories
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Two locally owned burger joints closing for assorted reasons
- Decatur’s Shondra Fuller starred on three state championship teams
- Elijah Edward Davis and Ezeikal Allan Davis
- 2 Hartselle basketball players, 1 from Priceville sign with colleges
- 1A-4A ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL
- Decatur woman charged with willful abuse of child
- Basketball: Austin searching for a new girls coach
- Roger Smallwood
- Alabama officials renew call for clues in birthday shooting
- 1A-4A boys basketball: Tanner's Taylor honored
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Overpass almost complete but no development yet for Sweetwater property (4)
- Editorial: Dadeville shooting an indictment of our state (3)
- Editorial: In no one we trust? (2)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Alabama Democrats make renewed push for gun safety laws in wake of Dadeville shooting (1)
- EDITORIAL: No better time to scrap the tax on groceries (1)
- One of 'Lost Boys of Sudan' speaks at West Morgan Middle (1)
- PREP ROUNDUP: Austin softball stays perfect in area play (1)
- City to hold public meeting on bridge feasibility study in May (1)
- New Morgan County Jail boss focused on employee retention (1)
- EDITORIAL: Local government transparency under attack (1)
- Danville's Robert Pope played on two state championship teams (1)
- Tornadoes spawned by huge system pulverize homes; 1 dead (1)
- Ambulance board upholds penalties against Decatur Morgan Hospital (1)
- Vroom and bloom: Simpson's Florist truck refurbished after 35 years (1)
- Austin's Gary Spivey found success playing and calling games (1)
- Wheelchair-bound Athens senior inspires others (1)
- Alvin Daily (1)
- Court reverses Huntsville officer's 2021 murder conviction (1)
- Monday's prep roundup: Kerby, Garrison lead Priceville to blowout win (1)
- City would commit $5 million and land to $30 million riverfront development under agreement (1)
- Gary Couey starred for the Cotaco Indians (1)
- Morgan commission to offer incentives for obtaining commercial driver's licenses (1)
- Decatur council poised to borrow $35 million for recreation projects (1)
- Woodmeade Elementary placed on secured status after parent makes threats (1)
- Decatur woman charged with stabbing boyfriend (1)
- Investigator: Hartselle woman used kitchen knives to kill son, stab father (1)
- Conditions of incentive agreement that began Decatur residential growth spurt met (1)
- With bond approval, council to spend $87 million on recreation, Decatur Youth Services (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.