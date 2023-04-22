ATHENS — A firearms expert testified Friday that cartridge cases found at the death scene of Mason Sisk’s family members came from the handgun believed to be the murder weapon.
But three damaged bullets were also tested, with inconclusive results, said Brandon Best, a firearm scientist with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
He was the third and final witness presented by Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones in the fourth day of testimony in Sisk’s trial. Sisk is charged with capital murder in the deaths of his father John Sisk, 38, his stepmother Mary Sisk, 35, and siblings Kane, 6, Aurora, 5, and Colson, 6 months, in their home on Ridge Road in Elkmont on Sept. 2, 2019. Mason Sisk was 14 then and is 18 now.
Best explained side-by-side microscopic photos that showed scratches and marks on bullets and casings found at the scene, comparing them to bullets and casings from test firings into water from the Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. He said the study of such markings is about 98.7% accurate, which is better than fingerprint analysis but not quite as good as DNA.
Under cross-examination by defense attorney Shay Golden, Best said another qualified scientist confirmed his conclusions. He said he could find “sufficient agreement” from test firings of that single pistol without looking at other weapons. He compared it to finding lost car keys.
“Once you find them, you generally don’t keep looking for them,” he said. “At least, I don’t.”
As for the bullets, he said Smith & Wessons have smoother barrels than some other guns, and it is not unusual for findings to be inconclusive.
Earlier, another expert said DNA evidence collected from two gloves and a gun did not establish a match with Mason Sisk.
Gina Presley Peterson, forensic biology section chief for DNA with the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville, said the DNA on one glove was enough to make a match if the matching person could be found. But she tested it against Sisk’s DNA, and it was not his.
Male DNA found on another glove and a handgun was not sufficient to match any individual, she said. The two gloves were found in a bedroom of the house where the killings occurred.
Peterson said the gloves she examined did not qualify for submission to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System because there was no blood or other sufficient link between the gloves and the crime. She used the analogy of cigarette butts found at a crime scene, which wouldn’t qualify unless they could be connected with a crime.
Richard Nassar, a truck driver and motorcycle friend of John Sisk, testified earlier Friday that John Sisk told him that he was having problems with Mason and that Mason had been disrespectful to him, but Nassar did not personally see that behavior. He said that he and John Sisk talked almost daily, and on the night of the crime someone called to tell him that law enforcement officers were at the Sisk house.
Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise said prosecutors’ next witness would take more time than was available Friday, so he recessed at 4:30 p.m. and told jurors to return at 9 a.m. Monday.
One of the 14 jurors did not return to court Friday morning. Wise explained that the man had been excused because of a work emergency that would have taken him away for eight days. Nine men and four women remain. One of them will be an alternate.
Mason Sisk’s previous jury trial ended Sept. 19, 2022, after five days of testimony. Wise called a mistrial because “voluminous” new evidence had suddenly become available from Mary Sisk’s cellphone.
