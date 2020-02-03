Calhoun Community College will host more than 1,200 high school students and 65 business and industry partners Tuesday in the annual Career & Workforce Expo.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Kelley Gymnasium on Calhoun’s Decatur campus.
The Expo is open only to area high school students and provides them the opportunity to connect with local employers who are looking to fill future jobs.
