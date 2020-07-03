The following are quotations from text and speech that illustrate American ideals.
"We stand for freedom in the world. We see the gulags and the prisons, those places where man is not free to do work of his choosing and profit from his labor, places where the freedom to worship God has been extinguished and where souls have withered. But we're blessed by God with the right to say of our country: This is where freedom is. This is the land of limitless possibilities." — Remarks made July 4, 1984, at the Spirit of America Festival in Decatur, President Ronald Reagan (1911-2004).
"... We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth." — From the Gettysburg Address in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865).
"If men were angels, no government would be necessary." — President James Madison (1751-1836).
"It's not tyranny we desire; it's a just, limited, federal government." — Alexander Hamilton (1755/57-1804)
"True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice." — Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968)
"The basis of our political systems is the right of the people to make and to alter their constitutions of government. But the Constitution which at any time exists, till changed by an explicit and authentic act of the whole people, is sacredly obligatory upon all. The very idea of the power and the right of the people to establish government presupposes the duty of every individual to obey the established government." — From Farewell Address in 1796 by President George Washington (1732-1799)
"Where liberty dwells, there is my country." — Attributed to Benjamin Franklin (1706-1790).
"We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people." — President John F. Kennedy (1917-1963).
"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America." — Preamble to the U.S. Constitution (written in 1787, ratified in 1788)
"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances." — First Amendment to U.S. Constitution, part of the first 10 amendments known as the Bill of Rights (ratified 1791)
"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." — Second Amendment to U.S. Constitution, part of the first 10 amendments known as the Bill of Rights (ratified 1791)
"Our country! In her intercourse with foreign nations, may she always be in the right; but our country, right or wrong." Full text of toast made in 1816 by Commodore Stephen Decatur (1779-1820)
