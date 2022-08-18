ATHENS — A Limestone County resident told commissioners this week that road conditions aren't keeping pace with the county's growth, and they said they'll repair one road cited, work on seven others with Rebuild Alabama money and consider an impact fee on developers.
District 2 resident Ronnie Watts said during Monday's County Commission meeting that he travels roads all over the county for work and is concerned about their condition since Limestone has been the state's fastest growing county.
“I travel these roads all the time. I’m a builder and I go all over the place. About everywhere I go, it seems like the roads are really in bad condition,” he said. “There’s so many roads that need to be repaired, replaced or done something to, fixed right because there’s so many potholes.”
Watts said Sharp Road in District 1 is one of the roads in dire need of repair and sometimes he drives 2 miles out of the way to go around the road.
“That road down there, I travel it quite often and it’s tearing my truck up,” he said. “They’ll go down there and patch it, put patches here and there, but when I drive over it all the gravel and tar and stuff comes up on my truck.”
District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said he plans to have crews work on Sharp Road, hopefully before this winter.
“That was a road that was resurfaced about six years ago, before my time, and they had plowed it up and didn’t give it time to set back down so they’ve got spots. Plus, they didn’t address the drainage issues,” he said. “We’re going to strip patch that, try to fix those places and get them back where we can put a good resurface on it later on.”
Sharp Road is not the only road in desperate need of repair, Watts said.
“It would be nice if we could fix these roads up and get in with the growth. Growth is coming whether we like it or not,” he said.
Limestone County had the state's fastest-growing population from 2020-21, increasing by an estimated 3,195 people to 107,517.
County Engineer Marc Massey said there are a lot of roads that need additional attention.
“It’s a matter of prioritization based off of the condition, number one, number two the amount of traffic that’s on it. Those are all the same exercises that we and the commissioners go through every year when we’re doing Rebuild Alabama and we’re doing the local funding paving program,” he said.
Massey said there is not an endless pot of money that they can use.
“You always wish you had more. You need more so that you can help satisfy the complaints because you want to go do more but it’s not feasible,” he said.
Massey said if they had more funding, more roadwork could be done.
“If there’s more money to be had, usually it means an increase in taxes or things like that,” he said. “The general public’s not really behind that idea so we have to try to make do with what we have and try to prioritize the best we can.”
At Monday’s commission meeting, the commissioners approved the fiscal 2023 County Transportation Plan which has the seven roads the county plans to work on with Rebuild Alabama funds. For fiscal 2022 the county received about $1 million from Rebuild Alabama and will receive $1.2 million fiscal 2023.
The Rebuild Alabama Act, passed in 2019, uses an increase in the state gas tax to help the state and local governments improve roads and bridges.
The roads Rebuild Alabama will fund in Limestone County in fiscal 2023, which begins Oct. 1, are Jennings Chapel Road, Concord Road, Capshaw Road, Dupree Worthey Road, Snake Road, Fielding Road and Easter Ferry Road.
The county also received $400,000 for fiscal 2022 in federal funds for roadwork and will receive the same fiscal 2023. Massey said each district also gets about $300,000 from the county’s district materials budget for roadwork each fiscal year.
Watts said large construction trucks are tearing up the roads more than cars.
District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said he wants to implement an impact fee on developers who he agreed are damaging roads.
“An impact fee is typically a one-time payment imposed by a local government on a property developer. The fee is meant to offset the financial impact a new development places on public infrastructure,” he said.
Barksdale said some of the public infrastructure would include roads, parks, schools and recreation facilities.
“These fees are usually implemented to help reduce the economic burden on local jurisdictions that are trying to deal with population growth within the area,” he said.
However, Barksdale said he would not want it to apply to every development.
“If Aunt Suzie had land passed down through the family and she wanted to build a house on it, you wouldn’t want to (assess the fee on) that,” he said. “So, you might just say all developments over 10 houses or 25 houses.”
Barksdale said it is not something the commission could do on its own but rather it would have to go through the state Legislature. The commission would decide on the fee and submit it for legislation. He said, depending on the fee, the amount could fix not all, but a lot of roads destroyed by developers.
Sammet is unsure about implementing an impact fee.
“I’d have to look and see how it’d be written up,” he said. “I know it sounds good and all and with the way the county’s growing we need some kind of way to reimburse for a lot of the damages being done to the roads, I realize that. But anytime you’ve got that much construction you have to deal with it.”
