ATHENS — On Tuesday at 5 p.m. the Athens Police Department will hold a short ceremony at the Law Enforcement Monument on the west side of the courthouse to pay tribute to the officers who died in the line of duty in Athens and Limestone County.
Nine law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty between 1918 and 2004. The event is part of National Police Week and National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Representatives from Athens Police Department, the mayor’s office and Limestone County Commission will speak briefly during the memorial. The public is welcome to attend.
