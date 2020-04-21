ATHENS — The death of a pedestrian struck by a train Tuesday morning on the track between McClellan and Pryor streets is being investigated as an apparent suicide, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.
The incident occurred about 8:15 a.m., Johnson said in a news release. The victim was a man.
Several streets and crossings were blocked until about 10 a.m.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West pronounced the man deceased at the scene, and said the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
