ARRESTS
• Colina Michelle Lacey, 32, Morgan County; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,200. (Morgan sheriff)
• Anthony Lee Eldridge, 30, Decatur; failure to register as required by sex offender notification act; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• George Joachim Ulrich, 39, Decatur; four counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Mendoza Jesus Chavez, 49, Decatur; three counts of third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jesse Lee Baker, 35, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Somerville police)
• Cameron Blake Dupree, 22, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Adam Chambers, 35, Elkmont; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Shane Flanagan, Cullman; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ronnie Green II, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bralyn Parham, Athens; two counts of first-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Randy Joe Ayers, 54, Rogersville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• John Davis, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
