ARRESTS
• Casey Suzanne Wilhoite, 35, 1018 Sharp Ford Road, Somerville; breaking and entering a vehicle; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Johnny Ray Hollis, 47, address unknown; possession with intent to distribute; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Abby Terry Wilson, 32, 1803 Barkley Bridge Road, Hartselle; first-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,500. (Hartselle police)
• Dennis Tyler Blasingame, 27, 2020 Woodmead St. S.W., Decatur; possession of synthetic narcotics; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Trinity police)
• Gary Lance Murphy Jr., 42, 1112 Crestline Place S.W., Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ashli Nicole Sloan, 28, 247 Darden Drive, Lacey’s Spring; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• James Carl Hendrix, 55, 625 Farm Supply Road, Lacey’s Spring; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Randy Eugene James, 45, 577 Cullman County 801, Cullman; third-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Mariah Carole Cook, 27, 1098 Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison; third-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jordan Rashaad Williams, 30, 910 W. Sanderfer Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Heather Nicole Derringer, 35, 16702 Davis Lane, Elkmont; two counts of fraud; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
