Arrests
• Cori Nicole Rancano, 31, 412 N. Clinton St., Athens; illegal possession of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Lachriston Tenille Mayberry, 25, 15620 Mayberry Drive, Athens; terrorist threat; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Larry Dale Smith, 41, 25560 Mooresville Road, Elkmont; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessi Ashlin Ish, 27, 24981 Cottonbelt Road, Elkmont; three counts of fraud; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Limestone sheriff)
