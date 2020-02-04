ARRESTS
• Cora Lee Baggett, 32, 302 Adams Drive, N.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Hoyt Alexander Williamson, 34, 1308 11th St., S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Mandy Bentley Bates, 44, 516 Craft Lane N.E., Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Roger Chad Abernathy, 44, 22608 Smith Road, Athens; second-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree theft-auto; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Athens police)
• Harold Lee Champion, 57, 102 Windy Way, Madison; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tamra Jean Pierce, 43, 1205 Fourth Ave., Cullman; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Michelle Louise Vaughn, 37, 24144 Sardis Springs Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Limestone sheriff)
